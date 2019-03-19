Emil "Butch" Daubner, born April 18, 1942, passed away quietly, late on Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice following a brief but difficult illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil "Butch" Daubner.
Butch was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Services, a devoted husband of 58 years, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a retiree of 38 years from AK Steel, and a proud member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as the fire police captain as well as on the board of directors.
Above all else, Butch loved spending time with his family. Whether it was a summer picnic, an evening cooking over a fire, or a child's birthday party, he was there with a smile.
He loved reading novels of any kind, camping in Clarion County, his beloved dogs, and chatting with friends.
He never met a stranger who wouldn't quickly become a friend. He was easy to talk to, quick to laugh, and knowledgeable on many subjects. His laugh was infectious and you rarely saw him without a smile on his face.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his oldest daughter, Jody (Carl) Eichenlaub; his son, Robert (Brenda) Daubner; his youngest daughter, Jaymee Rowe (Mark Bringenberg); six grandchildren, Jaye (Richard) Thompson, Nik (Sarah) Pflueger, Kristy Daubner, Erin Daubner, Dakoda Rowe and Hannah Rowe; and two great-grandchildren, Roman Thompson and Jemma Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; a brother; and a sister.
DAUBNER - Friends of Emil "Butch" Daubner, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.
Burial with military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion and will be held at the Saxonburg Cemetery.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019