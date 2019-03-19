Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emil "Butch" Daubner. View Sign

Emil "Butch" Daubner, born April 18, 1942, passed away quietly, late on Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice following a brief but difficult illness.

Butch was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Services, a devoted husband of 58 years, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a retiree of 38 years from AK Steel, and a proud member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as the fire police captain as well as on the board of directors.

Above all else, Butch loved spending time with his family. Whether it was a summer picnic, an evening cooking over a fire, or a child's birthday party, he was there with a smile.

He loved reading novels of any kind, camping in Clarion County, his beloved dogs, and chatting with friends.

He never met a stranger who wouldn't quickly become a friend. He was easy to talk to, quick to laugh, and knowledgeable on many subjects. His laugh was infectious and you rarely saw him without a smile on his face.

Butch is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his oldest daughter, Jody (Carl) Eichenlaub; his son, Robert (Brenda) Daubner; his youngest daughter, Jaymee Rowe (Mark Bringenberg); six grandchildren, Jaye (Richard) Thompson, Nik (Sarah) Pflueger, Kristy Daubner, Erin Daubner, Dakoda Rowe and Hannah Rowe; and two great-grandchildren, Roman Thompson and Jemma Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; a brother; and a sister.

DAUBNER - Friends of Emil "Butch" Daubner, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.

Burial with military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion and will be held at the Saxonburg Cemetery.

Please visit







Emil "Butch" Daubner, born April 18, 1942, passed away quietly, late on Sunday at Good Samaritan Hospice following a brief but difficult illness.Butch was a veteran of the U.S. Armed Services, a devoted husband of 58 years, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a retiree of 38 years from AK Steel, and a proud member of the Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co., where he served as the fire police captain as well as on the board of directors.Above all else, Butch loved spending time with his family. Whether it was a summer picnic, an evening cooking over a fire, or a child's birthday party, he was there with a smile.He loved reading novels of any kind, camping in Clarion County, his beloved dogs, and chatting with friends.He never met a stranger who wouldn't quickly become a friend. He was easy to talk to, quick to laugh, and knowledgeable on many subjects. His laugh was infectious and you rarely saw him without a smile on his face.Butch is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; his oldest daughter, Jody (Carl) Eichenlaub; his son, Robert (Brenda) Daubner; his youngest daughter, Jaymee Rowe (Mark Bringenberg); six grandchildren, Jaye (Richard) Thompson, Nik (Sarah) Pflueger, Kristy Daubner, Erin Daubner, Dakoda Rowe and Hannah Rowe; and two great-grandchildren, Roman Thompson and Jemma Thompson.He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; a brother; and a sister.DAUBNER - Friends of Emil "Butch" Daubner, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.Burial with military honors will be performed by the Saxonburg American Legion and will be held at the Saxonburg Cemetery.Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close