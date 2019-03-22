Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances G. Guadagni. View Sign

Frances G. Guadagni, 91, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at VNA Inpatient Hospice.

Born May 31, 1927, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Mary Choff Mancini.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Mario V. Guadagni, whom she married July 19, 1945; one son, Joseph Guadagni and his wife, Jackie, of Butler; two grandchildren, Joseph Guadagni II of Butler, and Jenna Guadagni of Miami, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Trey Guadagni and Stella Gornail.

Frances was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Guadagni, who passed away Feb. 23, 1966; three brothers, Victor Mancini Jr., Fred Mancino and Joseph Mancino; and three sisters, Virginia Boda, Gloria Catalfano and Dolores Botti.

GUADAGNI - There will be no visitation for Frances G. Guadagni, who died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

429 CENTER AVE

Butler , PA 16001

