Frances L. Brown, 98, of Butler passed away Monday at the Altercare of Hartville in Lake Township, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 4, 1921, in Century, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles L. Walchesky and the late Susannah Maude Lawver Walchesky.

Frances was a homemaker.

She was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church.

Frances was a former member of the Oneida Valley Bowling League. She was also a life member of Tanglewood Senior Center.

She is survived by her two sons, Robert H. (Mary) Brown of Manteca, Calif., and Richard L. (Darlene) Brown of Hartville, Ohio; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, John P. Lang of Tampa, Fla.; one sister, Violet Burd of Sarver; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Brown, who passed away on June 29, 1984; one daughter, Charlotte Lang; one granddaughter; seven brothers; five sisters; and her good friend, Adam Swidzinski.

BROWN - Friends of Frances L. Brown, who died Monday, March 4, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Gascoine of Christ Community Methodist Church officiating.

Entombment will take place in the Chapel of All Faiths Mausoleum in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

