Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank D. Dietrich. View Sign

Frank D. Dietrich, 97, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Jan. 24, 1922, in Connoquenessing, and was the son of the late Frank T. Dietrich and the late Margaret Anna Nicklas.

He worked for Armco as an industrial engineer, retiring after 39 years.

Frank served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a pilot of P-51s.

He was a member of Oneida Bow Hunters for several years.

Frank loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing.

Frank is survived by his wife, June Audrey Moser Dietrich, whom he married on Sept. 15, 1949; three daughters, Janice (James) Brys of Warren, Pa., Cindy (John) Rowley of Slippery Rock, and Linda J. (Patrick) Schiebel of Slippery Rock; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

DIETRICH - Friends of Frank D. Dietrich, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Kison of the Intersection Community Church officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 117 Butler, American Legion Post 778 Lyndora, and the VFW Post 249 of Butler, following the funeral.

Private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be given at







Frank D. Dietrich, 97, of Renfrew passed away on Monday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.He was born Jan. 24, 1922, in Connoquenessing, and was the son of the late Frank T. Dietrich and the late Margaret Anna Nicklas.He worked for Armco as an industrial engineer, retiring after 39 years.Frank served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a pilot of P-51s.He was a member of Oneida Bow Hunters for several years.Frank loved hunting, fishing and especially golfing.Frank is survived by his wife, June Audrey Moser Dietrich, whom he married on Sept. 15, 1949; three daughters, Janice (James) Brys of Warren, Pa., Cindy (John) Rowley of Slippery Rock, and Linda J. (Patrick) Schiebel of Slippery Rock; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.DIETRICH - Friends of Frank D. Dietrich, who died Monday, March 11, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.A funeral will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Kison of the Intersection Community Church officiating.Military honors will be provided by the officers and members of the American Legion Post 117 Butler, American Legion Post 778 Lyndora, and the VFW Post 249 of Butler, following the funeral.Private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close