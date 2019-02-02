Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frank Michael Gruber, 87, passed away on Friday while under the care of Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he was a resident.

Born March 28, 1931, in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Frank M. Gruber Sr. and Mary McBride Gruber.

Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the occupation in Germany from 1951 until 1954.

He was a member of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler.

Frank is survived by his son, Dan Parson and his wife, Karen; two grandsons, Dan Parson Jr. and his wife, Jodie, and Matt Parson and his wife, Nicole; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and four brothers, Jim, Mike, Bob and Dan Gruber.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Gruber.

GRUBER - Friends of Frank Michael Gruber, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Richard Jenks officiating.

Frank will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Cemetery in Zelienople.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, PA 16001.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at







Frank Michael Gruber, 87, passed away on Friday while under the care of Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he was a resident.Born March 28, 1931, in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of the late Frank M. Gruber Sr. and Mary McBride Gruber.Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the occupation in Germany from 1951 until 1954.He was a member of Faith Fellowship Alliance Church in Butler.Frank is survived by his son, Dan Parson and his wife, Karen; two grandsons, Dan Parson Jr. and his wife, Jodie, and Matt Parson and his wife, Nicole; three great-granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and four brothers, Jim, Mike, Bob and Dan Gruber.In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Gruber.GRUBER - Friends of Frank Michael Gruber, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Richard Jenks officiating.Frank will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Cemetery in Zelienople.If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Frank's honor to Faith Fellowship Alliance Church, 200 Faith Way, Fared Drive, Butler, PA 16001.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close