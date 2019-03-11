Freda L. Olean, 75, of Butler passed away Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Freda was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Cabot. She was the daughter of Clarence E. Jones and Freda McConnell Jones.
She worked as a settlement officer for Lawyers Abstract for 30 years, retiring in 2005.
She was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church, where she had been a member of the church choir, taught Sunday school and served on numerous committees. She had served on the Boy Scout committee in the early 1980s.
She enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening and canning.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph W. Olean, whom she married Nov. 24, 1962; her son, Donald T. (Dee) Olean of Cabot; her daughter, Brenda L. (Don) Shearer of Cranberry Township; her brother, Dwight (Alice) Jones of Butler; three sisters, Myrna A. Montgomery of Cabot, Marian Jones of Sarver and Eunice Schoettker of Cabot; and six grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Daniel, Elizabeth, Sophia and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Virginia Crist; and three brothers, Roy Jones, Carl Jones and James Jones
OLEAN - Friends of Freda L. Olean, who died Saturday, March 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Cabot United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.
Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
