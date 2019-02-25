Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve L. "Winnie" King. View Sign

Genevieve L. "Winnie" King, 88, of East Brady died Friday at ACMH.

Born Dec. 18, 1930, in Bradys Bend, she was the daughter of Archie L. and Gladys A. (Welch) Rossman.

On Jan. 10, 1948, Winnie married the late Robert H. King. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2012.

Winnie worked at Curran's Market and the Uni-Mart in East Brady for a few years and was a nursing assistant at Kittanning and Butler hospitals for several years. She also was an EMT and ran ambulance in East Brady and worked the desk at Wolf's KOA in Knox for 20 years.

Winnie enjoyed camping, bowling, playing cards and bingo.

She was a member of the East Brady United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Darlene King Steiner (Jeff Campbell) of Freeport; and five sons, Richard A. King and his wife, Jeanne, of Grafton, Va., Ronald L. King and his wife, Christine, of New Kensington, Robert L. King and his wife, Deb, of East Brady, David W. King and his wife, Lynn, of Stanley, N.C., and Duane S. King and his wife, Debbie, of Baxley, Ga.

She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one sister, Peg (Don) King of Bradys Bend; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and one great-granddaughter, Cyndal Ward.

KING- A memorial service for Genevieve L. "Winnie" King, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the King family asks that donations be made in Winnie's name to the East Brady Ambulance P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028

To view or express condolences, please visit



