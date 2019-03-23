Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George D. Dellich. View Sign



He was born April 2, 1931, in Williamsburg, to John and Ruth Dellich.

George spent one year in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Army Reserves before being discharged as an honorable veteran.

He worked at U.S. Steel and Pullman Standard as a welder for 18 years, until its doors closed. He then went on to work at Sunbeam and the Adobe Coal Mines, from which he eventually retired.

His favorite past time was operating his farm and working to make the park in Barkeyville Borough as nice as possible for the community.

Motorcycle riding was another one of his favorite hobbies that he loved.

He was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City.

George was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Meyer Dellich; his son-in-law, Michael Kearns of Pepeekeo, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Colby (Blake) McNaughton of Hawaii, Joshua (Dana) Kearns of Butler, Zachary (Andrea) Kearns of Erie, and Leah (Brian) Palermo of Allison Park; eight great-grandchildren, Lily and Elyn Kearns, Heston and Finley McNaughton, Ryker and Elle Palermo, and Dasia and Cadence Kearns.

George is also survived by two brothers, William Dellich of West Sunbury, and Daniel (Kay) Dellich of Boyers; and two sisters, Catherine Tilko of Butler, and Ruth Ann Visniesky and her companion, John Somple, of Chicora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving daughter, Lou Ann Kearns; his son, George Dellich Jr.; two brothers, Chester and John Dellich; his sister, Rose Bonetti; his two brothers-in-law, Stanley Tilko and Frank Bonetti; his four sisters-in-law, Jane, Lida, Erma and Shirley Dellich; and eight nieces and nephews.

DELLICH - In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services for George D. Dellich, who died Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Arrangements were entrusted to John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.

Donations may be made to a cancer or heart fund of your choice.

Friends may sign the guest book at







George D. Dellich, 87, of Barkeyville passed away on Thursday.He was born April 2, 1931, in Williamsburg, to John and Ruth Dellich.George spent one year in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Army Reserves before being discharged as an honorable veteran.He worked at U.S. Steel and Pullman Standard as a welder for 18 years, until its doors closed. He then went on to work at Sunbeam and the Adobe Coal Mines, from which he eventually retired.His favorite past time was operating his farm and working to make the park in Barkeyville Borough as nice as possible for the community.Motorcycle riding was another one of his favorite hobbies that he loved.He was a member of the Church of the Beloved Disciple in Grove City.George was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Meyer Dellich; his son-in-law, Michael Kearns of Pepeekeo, Hawaii; four grandchildren, Colby (Blake) McNaughton of Hawaii, Joshua (Dana) Kearns of Butler, Zachary (Andrea) Kearns of Erie, and Leah (Brian) Palermo of Allison Park; eight great-grandchildren, Lily and Elyn Kearns, Heston and Finley McNaughton, Ryker and Elle Palermo, and Dasia and Cadence Kearns.George is also survived by two brothers, William Dellich of West Sunbury, and Daniel (Kay) Dellich of Boyers; and two sisters, Catherine Tilko of Butler, and Ruth Ann Visniesky and her companion, John Somple, of Chicora.He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving daughter, Lou Ann Kearns; his son, George Dellich Jr.; two brothers, Chester and John Dellich; his sister, Rose Bonetti; his two brothers-in-law, Stanley Tilko and Frank Bonetti; his four sisters-in-law, Jane, Lida, Erma and Shirley Dellich; and eight nieces and nephews.DELLICH - In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services for George D. Dellich, who died Thursday, March 21, 2019.Arrangements were entrusted to John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 E. State St., Hermitage.Donations may be made to a cancer or heart fund of your choice.Friends may sign the guest book at www.flynnfuneralhome.com Funeral Home John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

2630 E State St

Hermitage , PA 16148

(724) 347-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close