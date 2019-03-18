Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George M. "Cookie" Drutis. View Sign

George Drutis, 73, of Baldwin Borough passed away on Thursday of natural causes.

He was a beloved son of the late George and Lillian Drutis.

George was the loving husband of Donna Drutis (Radocaj, Rodeheaver) for 30 years and caring father of Dane Drutis, who is a senior scientist at Unilever and married to Dr. Yu-Wen (Grace) Feng, R&D director at PepsiCo.

George, affectionately known as "Cookie," leaves behind two stepchildren, William and Becky Radocaj; and two stepgranddaughters, Emily McCormick and Kendall Trexler.

George has been a lifetime member, officer and trustee of the Dutch Club in Baldwin.

George worked at US Steel as a quality controller and later retired from the Mount Lebanon School District after 18 years.

After retiring he enjoyed celebrating his wife's heritage by attending and photographing powwow's together with her family. He also enjoyed writing reviews for Google and posted hundreds of reviews for movies and restaurants. His interests included photography, science fiction, spending time with family, and sharing his fascination with the latest discoveries in space with his friends and family.

DRUTIS - Friends of George Drutis, who died Thursday, March 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home, 2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh. A short memorial service will be held after the 6 to 8 p.m. viewing.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a luncheon to follow.

George will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.



George Drutis, 73, of Baldwin Borough passed away on Thursday of natural causes.He was a beloved son of the late George and Lillian Drutis.George was the loving husband of Donna Drutis (Radocaj, Rodeheaver) for 30 years and caring father of Dane Drutis, who is a senior scientist at Unilever and married to Dr. Yu-Wen (Grace) Feng, R&D director at PepsiCo.George, affectionately known as "Cookie," leaves behind two stepchildren, William and Becky Radocaj; and two stepgranddaughters, Emily McCormick and Kendall Trexler.George has been a lifetime member, officer and trustee of the Dutch Club in Baldwin.George worked at US Steel as a quality controller and later retired from the Mount Lebanon School District after 18 years.After retiring he enjoyed celebrating his wife's heritage by attending and photographing powwow's together with her family. He also enjoyed writing reviews for Google and posted hundreds of reviews for movies and restaurants. His interests included photography, science fiction, spending time with family, and sharing his fascination with the latest discoveries in space with his friends and family.DRUTIS - Friends of George Drutis, who died Thursday, March 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cieslak & Tatko Funeral Home, 2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh. A short memorial service will be held after the 6 to 8 p.m. viewing.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with a luncheon to follow.George will be buried in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Funeral Home Cieslak Tatko Funeral Home - Pittsburgh

2935 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh , PA 15227

(412) 881-2300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close