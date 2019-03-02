Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia K. Colosimo. View Sign

Georgia K. (Bowser) Colosimo, 80, of Butler peacefully passed away Thursday at Good Samaritan Hospice.

She was born, March 4, 1938, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Calvin McClure "Benny" Bowser and Alice Cecelia (Van Buren) Bowser.

Georgia loved reading, was a very talented seamstress, and loved cooking for friends and family.

Surviving are two sons, Richard E. "Skip" (Donna) Clauser and Larry A. Clauser, both of Butler; twin daughters, Rene Colosimo (Greg) Williamson and Rona Colosimo (Jeffrey) Howenstine, both of Indianapolis, Ind.; two brothers, Ronald G. (Elaine) Bowser of Butler and Calvin "Champ" (Betty) Bowser of Prospect; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, James V. Clauser; a daughter, Helen L. (Clauser) Thompson; a grandson, Eric J. Clauser; as well as six sisters and one brother.

COLOSIMO - Arrangements for Georgia K. (Bowser) Colosimo, who died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers and services, we kindly ask you to consider making a donation in Georgia's name to Good Samaritan Hospice in care of the CLM Foundation, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

