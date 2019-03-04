Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Arletta Colonna. View Sign

H. Arletta Colonna, 87, of Zelienople, formerly of Chippewa Township, died Wednesday at Passavant Retirement Community.

Born June 25, 1931, in Monaca, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Coletta Haggerty.

Arletta was a graduate of Monaca High School and was employed as an office administrator at the Pittsburgh Screw and Bolt Co. before her May 1954 marriage to her husband, Renald L. Colonna, who preceded her in death.

After two years in Las Cruces, N.M., during Renald's service with the U.S. Army, Arletta and her husband settled in Beaver Falls where they raised their three sons.

Arletta and her husband were founding members of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church. She was active with the Ladies Guild and other parish activities.

She was an active supporter of Blackhawk School District sports and booster programs and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Renald W. and Jan Lori Colonna of Flatrock, Mich., Kenneth M. and Debra Colonna of Broomfield, Colo., and Keith A. and Ellen B. Colonna of Cranberry Township; her sister, Evelyn Schmid; six grandchildren, Kevin Colonna and his wife, Cindy, and Sean, Nicholas, Chelsea, Keith Jr. and Rachel Colonna; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Abigail Colonna; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Arletta was preceded in death by her twin sister, Arlaine Haffey.

COLONNA - Friends of H. Arletta Colonna, who died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home, 3801 4th Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Parish in Chippewa Township with Father Kim J. Schreck as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Chippewa Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople PA 16063.

Please visit



H. Arletta Colonna, 87, of Zelienople, formerly of Chippewa Township, died Wednesday at Passavant Retirement Community.Born June 25, 1931, in Monaca, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Coletta Haggerty.Arletta was a graduate of Monaca High School and was employed as an office administrator at the Pittsburgh Screw and Bolt Co. before her May 1954 marriage to her husband, Renald L. Colonna, who preceded her in death.After two years in Las Cruces, N.M., during Renald's service with the U.S. Army, Arletta and her husband settled in Beaver Falls where they raised their three sons.Arletta and her husband were founding members of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church. She was active with the Ladies Guild and other parish activities.She was an active supporter of Blackhawk School District sports and booster programs and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Renald W. and Jan Lori Colonna of Flatrock, Mich., Kenneth M. and Debra Colonna of Broomfield, Colo., and Keith A. and Ellen B. Colonna of Cranberry Township; her sister, Evelyn Schmid; six grandchildren, Kevin Colonna and his wife, Cindy, and Sean, Nicholas, Chelsea, Keith Jr. and Rachel Colonna; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Abigail Colonna; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, Arletta was preceded in death by her twin sister, Arlaine Haffey.COLONNA - Friends of H. Arletta Colonna, who died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home, 3801 4th Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Monica Parish in Chippewa Township with Father Kim J. Schreck as celebrant.Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Chippewa Township.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Dr., Zelienople PA 16063.Please visit www.hillandkunselman.com Funeral Home Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc

3801 Fourth Ave.

Beaver Falls , PA 15010

(724) 843-1200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close