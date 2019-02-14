Harold J. Schneider Sr., 87, of Karns City passed away Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 5, 1931, in Greentree, he was a son of the late Paul and Hilda (Nimpfer) Schneider.
Harold served as owner and president of H.J. Schneider Construction Inc. until his retirement in 1999.
He served as president of the Western Pennsylvania Utility Contractors Association and as president of the National Utility Contractors Association.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, the NRA, Judicial Watch, Elks Lodge, Lions Club, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Butler County Law Enforcement Officers Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the Ruffed Grouse Society.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Harold leaves behind his sons, Harold "Harry" J. (Elizabeth) Schneider Jr. of Karns City, David L. (Deborah) Schneider of Portersville, and Daniel K. (Brenda) Schneider of Harmony; his daughter, Constance "Connie" S. Gowder of Tennessee; his sister, Mary Lou Murray of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Hilary, Jena, Dana, Harold III "Hal," Emily Rose and Brooke; and three great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Rose E. Schneider (Rose E. Schneider Family YMCA); his brothers, Paul and Raymond Schneider; his sister, Lois Thompson; and his granddaughter, D'Ann Schneider.
SCHNEIDER - Friends of Harold J. Schneider Sr., who died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with Father John Baver as celebrant.
Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.judicialwatch.org.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019