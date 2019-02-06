Harry P. Prenovitz, 70, of Butler died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his residence.
Born Aug. 21, 1948, in Butler, he was a son of the late Alexander Prenovitz and Mary (Chernick) Prenovitz.
Harry was a retired equipment operator from the Armco Steel Plant in Butler.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Air Force, was a member of American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, and had enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his siblings, Nancy Gnade of Butler, Alec (Toni Lee) Prenovitz of Chicora and Susan Russo of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
PRENOVITZ - A memorial parastas service for Harry P. Prenovitz, who died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler. The Rev. Paisius McGrath will officiate.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019