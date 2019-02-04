Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel A. Pennington. View Sign

Hazel A. Pennington, 88, of West Middlesex, passed away Saturday morning at Quality Life Services of Mercer.

Born June 13, 1930, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late George and Pearl Alice Fleeger Elliott.

On Nov. 11, 1950, she married her beloved husband, Robert L. Pennington who preceded her in death on March 15, 2017.

Hazel had worked for Westminster College in the food service department until she retired after 20 years of service.

She was a devoted member of St. James the Apostle Church where she served as a Eucharistic lay minister and enjoyed being part of the woman's group.

Hazel was also a member of the New Castle Country Music Club.

She enjoyed canning, cooking and her flower gardens, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hazel is survived by her children, Ronald Pennington of Portersville, Elaine Lombardo and her husband, Gerald, of New Castle; four grandchildren, Jay Lombardo of Ocala, Fla., Michael Lombardo and his wife, Michele, of Clarksville, Tenn., Michelle Lombardo of New Castle, and Rob Lombardo of Wasilla, Alaska; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother, Clarence Elliott of Gasport, N.Y.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Elliott and her sister Geraldine Watkins.

PENNINGTON - Visitation for Hazel A. Pennington, who died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home and Crematory, 3000 Wilmington Road, New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday for St. Joseph the Worker Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery.



