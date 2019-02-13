Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Ritchey. View Sign

Helen Casserly Ritchey of Pineville, N.C., has gone home to be with her Father at 90 years old on Sunday.

She was born and raised on East New Castle Street in Zelienople.

Helen was a Realtor in New Castle and was also an ordained minister. She loved God with all of her heart and she will be missed!

She is survived by her daughter, Terry Freeman and her husband, Danny, of Monroe, N.C.; her granddaughter, Christina Franks and her husband, Mike; and two great-grandchildren, Brody Lee and Genesis.

She is also survived by her daughter, Beth Gowen of South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Josh and David.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frances Leland Ritchey; her parents, James Edward Casserly and Pearl LeFever Casserly; and her brother, Richard Casserly (Dickey Ann Donuts).

RITCHEY - Friends of Helen Casserly Ritchey, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A prayer service will follow at English Lutheran Church Cemetery, S. Oliver Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Helen Casserly Ritchey of Pineville, N.C., has gone home to be with her Father at 90 years old on Sunday.She was born and raised on East New Castle Street in Zelienople.Helen was a Realtor in New Castle and was also an ordained minister. She loved God with all of her heart and she will be missed!She is survived by her daughter, Terry Freeman and her husband, Danny, of Monroe, N.C.; her granddaughter, Christina Franks and her husband, Mike; and two great-grandchildren, Brody Lee and Genesis.She is also survived by her daughter, Beth Gowen of South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Josh and David.Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frances Leland Ritchey; her parents, James Edward Casserly and Pearl LeFever Casserly; and her brother, Richard Casserly (Dickey Ann Donuts).RITCHEY - Friends of Helen Casserly Ritchey, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.A prayer service will follow at English Lutheran Church Cemetery, S. Oliver Ave., Zelienople.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close