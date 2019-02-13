Helen Casserly Ritchey of Pineville, N.C., has gone home to be with her Father at 90 years old on Sunday.
She was born and raised on East New Castle Street in Zelienople.
Helen was a Realtor in New Castle and was also an ordained minister. She loved God with all of her heart and she will be missed!
She is survived by her daughter, Terry Freeman and her husband, Danny, of Monroe, N.C.; her granddaughter, Christina Franks and her husband, Mike; and two great-grandchildren, Brody Lee and Genesis.
She is also survived by her daughter, Beth Gowen of South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Josh and David.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frances Leland Ritchey; her parents, James Edward Casserly and Pearl LeFever Casserly; and her brother, Richard Casserly (Dickey Ann Donuts).
RITCHEY - Friends of Helen Casserly Ritchey, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A prayer service will follow at English Lutheran Church Cemetery, S. Oliver Ave., Zelienople.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019