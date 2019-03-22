Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ila Joan English. View Sign

Ila Joan English, 87, of Butler died Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Butler.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1931, in Oil City, and was a daughter of the late Robert and Katherine (Beichner) Elder.

She was the wife of the late Charles A English. They were married July 26, 1952.

Ila was a homemaker most of her life but enjoyed working in retail at Kmart and Fashion Bug.

She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian.

She was an avid bowler and belonged to various bowling leagues at Sherwood Lanes.

She was a volunteer at the VA Butler Healthcare.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners, which often included the family favorite, chicken and homemade noodles.

She loved to garden and plant flowers. She was very crafty and could make or fix just about anything.

She always had the best smile that will be missed by all who knew her. But what she loved the most were her babies and was the proudest of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is still waiting for her Pittsburgh Pirates to win another World Series.

She loved her high school bff's, who she still met with for lunch.

Surviving are her nine children, Teresa (William Cominos) English of Cape Coral, Fla., John (Patti) English of Butler, Trina English of Butler, Karen (Craig) Diehl of Prospect, Charles (Karie) English of Brooks, Ky., Patrick (Kay) English of Butler, Jeffrey (Anita) English of Butler, Kris (Donna) English of Mount Washington, Ky., and Kelly (David) Zaccari of Butler.

She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, Kacey (William) Bremer, Adam (Jamie) Christy, Michael (Jennifer) Cominos, Dawna (Adam) Suman, Ben English, Elizabeth English, Lindsay French, Sarah (David) Taylor, Ila (Brent Burroughs) Hinchberger, Chaz English, Tina English, Joe English, Tom English, Garret English, Phillip English, Craig English, Dominik Fudoli, Josie (Matthew) Brown and Nash Zaccari; her 11 great-grandchildren, Riley and Ila Bremer, Marley and Dylan Taylor, Jade McKinley, Jordan and Julia Cominos, Kamryn and Cooper Suman, Hendrix Burroughs and Kamdyn English; one sister-in-law, Joanne English; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her seven sisters, Isabelle Shreffler, Josephine Smith, Mary Smith, Clara Stellman, Lillian Surrena, Leona Goodwill and Twila Elder; three grandchildren, Johnny French, Josh Baird and Zach Baird; and one great- granddaughter, Addyson Martin.

ENGLISH - Friends of Ila Joan English, who died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mount Chestnut.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of Western PA, Two Gateway Center, 13 North, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



