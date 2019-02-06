James B. Barnhart, 91, of Butler passed away on Jan. 30, 2019, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Nov. 6, 1927, in Greece City, to the late James B. Barnhart and the late Edith W. Hough Barnhart.
James was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in World War II.
He was a welder for Spang & Co. for 38 years, retiring in 1986.
James was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He also enjoyed yard sales, auctions and hunting.
James is survived by his two sons, Terry J. Barnhart and his companion, Charlotte Owens, of Aberdeen, Md., and Kevin M. Barnhart and his wife, Barbara, of Butler; one daughter, Laurie D. Henry and her companion, Terry M. Ellis, of Anderson, S.C.; three grandchildren, Heather Henry, Brandi Kelly and her husband, Chuck, and Ryan M. Barnhart and his wife, Ginger; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jean Barnhart, whom he married on Sept. 9, 1949, and who passed away on Aug. 25, 2016; and two sisters.
BARNHART - As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation for James B. Barnhart, who died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
A private graveside service for immediate family only was held at Concord Cemetery in Hooker, with Aaron Minister Robert Niggel officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019