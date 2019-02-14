Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James E. Evankovich, 73, of Jackson Township passed away on Monday surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 16, 1945, he was a son of the late Eli and Leona Olga Evankovich.

Jim was the beloved husband of Janet (Flament) Evankovich, whom he married on Dec. 29, 1990; the loving father of Patrick Evankovich and Tami (Jack) LaGattuta; and the dear brother of John (Thelma) Evankovich.

Jim was a proud member of the Penn United family in Saxonburg for over three decades.

He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of VFW Post 474 in Zelienople.

He enjoyed hunting and training his canine friends, Toby, Ginger, Molly and Misty.

Jim was a member of many Corvette clubs. He enjoyed spending time with other Corvette enthusiasts, sharing events and adventures.

Jim most of all enjoyed spending time with his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Fran Evankovich.

EVANKOVICH - Family and friends of James E. Evankovich, who died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to .

