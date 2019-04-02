James "Jim" Leroy Ealy passed away on Sunday at his Sarver residence at the age of 61.
|
Jim was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Niles, Ohio.
He graduated from Freeport High School in 1975.
Over the years, he had worked at Allied and was known as "The Paint Guy." He also had worked at the Mushroom Mine in Winfield.
Earlier in his life, Jim had enjoyed hunting, bowling and golfing, but most recently, he had enjoyed watching baseball.
He is survived by his father, Jim Ealy of Butler; his sisters, Wanda Smiglewski and Frances Chaffee; his two nieces; five nephews; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; his sons, Justin Ealy and Aaron Ealy; and his four grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Ealy of Sarver.
EALY - Friends of James "Jim" Leroy Ealy, who died Sunday, March 31, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Mount Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
