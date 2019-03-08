Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Dumar. View Sign

Jane Dumar, 96, of Cranberry Township passed away Wednesday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born April 4, 1922, in Warrendale, she was the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Iva M. Seybert Dumar.

Jane was an administrative assistant for Commercial Union Insurance, now CGI.

She was a member of the North Hills Alliance Church and the Mellwood Chapter 2854 of the AARP.

She was the aunt of Nancy (Ronald) Hoffman of Wexford, Richard Dumar of Omaha, Neb., Deborah Dumar, of Omaha, Neb., and Diane (Tom) Vaiskunas of Omaha, Neb.; the great-aunt of Bonnie (Gregory) Downing of Cranberry Township and Jeffrey (Robin) Handlovic of Cranberry Township; and the great-great-aunt of Heather, Tami, Curtis, Craig and Stephanie.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Violet Johnson; and her brother, Richard Dumar.

DUMAR - Friends of Jane Dumar, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Services will follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.

Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

Directions and condolences are available at



Jane Dumar, 96, of Cranberry Township passed away Wednesday morning at LAS St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.Born April 4, 1922, in Warrendale, she was the daughter of the late Lewis C. and Iva M. Seybert Dumar.Jane was an administrative assistant for Commercial Union Insurance, now CGI.She was a member of the North Hills Alliance Church and the Mellwood Chapter 2854 of the AARP.She was the aunt of Nancy (Ronald) Hoffman of Wexford, Richard Dumar of Omaha, Neb., Deborah Dumar, of Omaha, Neb., and Diane (Tom) Vaiskunas of Omaha, Neb.; the great-aunt of Bonnie (Gregory) Downing of Cranberry Township and Jeffrey (Robin) Handlovic of Cranberry Township; and the great-great-aunt of Heather, Tami, Curtis, Craig and Stephanie.She was preceded in death by her sister, Violet Johnson; and her brother, Richard Dumar.DUMAR - Friends of Jane Dumar, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.Services will follow at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Burial will take place in Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township.Memorials may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Funeral Home McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.

238 Crowe Avenue

Mars , PA 16046

(724) 625-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close