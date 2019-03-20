Jane Marie Cashdollar Angeloni, 92, of Indiana, Pa., died on March 7 at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pa.
She was the daughter of M. Dale and Marie A. (Tinnemeyer) Cashdollar, and was born on Aug. 8, 1926, in Pittsburgh.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Malin of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Heidi Malin (John Buckshaw) of Indiana, Pa., and Shaun (Tammi) Malin of South Carolina; her great-granddaughters, Charlise and Claire Malin; her sisters-in-law, Marie Schnur and Betty Cashdollar; and a nephew, John F. (Sherry) Cashdollar Jr.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Anthony A. Angeloni; and her brother, John Fowler Cashdollar Sr.
ANGELONI - Per her request, there will be no services for Jane Marie Cashdollar Angeloni, who died Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Private inurnment will take place in Old Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Adams Township.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
