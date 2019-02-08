Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet L. Schaff. View Sign

Janet L. Schaff of Sandy Lake, formerly of Grove City, passed away on Wednesday in Grove City Medical Center following a lengthy illness since Oct. 2009. She was 77.

Janet was born Aug. 2, 1941, in New Castle, to Cyrus McCleery and Bertha Venetta (McCracken) Alben.

She married Benny F. Stillwaggon on Feb. 20, 1962; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1978. She later married John R. Schaff on Aug. 15, 1981.

She was a homemaker and most recently was employed by Mercer County State Bank. Formerly, she was an office administrative assistant for Nationwide Insurance Co.

Janet was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School in 1959 and attended New Castle School of Business.

She was a member of Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder and sang in the choir.

She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 86 and Shrine 53 Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, all of Grove City. She helped organize THEOS and worked with the organization from 1978 to 1981.

Survivors include her husband, John, at home; a daughter, Linda M. Wampler and her husband, Fred, of Grove City; a son, John C. Stillwaggon of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Adam Stillwaggon and his wife, Carly, Bethany Stillwaggon and Anna Stillwaggon; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willard Alben and his wife, Sally, of Slippery Rock, and Raymond Alben and his wife, Peggy, of Portersville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband.

SCHAFF - Visitation hours for Janet L. Schaff, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Beth Creekbaum officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.





306 Bessemer Ave.

Grove City , PA 16127

