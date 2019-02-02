Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janet Mae Eichenlaub Macurdy, 84, of Butler passed away on Friday at her home.

Born Sept. 5, 1934, in Great Belt, Pa., she was the daughter of Edward Eichenlaub and Mae Thoma Eichenlaub.

Janet was a homemaker and had worked at Grants Department Store and at Moonlight Mushroom, where she met her husband.

Janet enjoyed reading and embroidering. She was known for her delicious baking, especially homemade buns and raisin filled cookies.

Janet took pride in her homemaking skills, from a spotless house to whipping up a batch of fudge. She was active in the Knoch High School Football Boosters.

She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Herman, a Christian Mother and one of the founding women of St. Mary's Outreach. She helped orchestrate the food cupboard. For over 30 years, she helped purchase groceries and pack baskets for needy families. Janet also helped make teddy bears for Butler Memorial Hospital. Over 1,000 bears were given to the children in the emergency room.

She was a member of the Resurrection Choir.

The love of her life, Leon Macurdy, whom she married May 15, 1956, passed away Aug. 10, 1983.

Surviving are her four children, Keith (Paula) Macurdy of Harrison City, Laneice (Dan) Olesnevich of Butler, Pamela (Kevin) Karenbauer of Butler and Shields (Sherri) Macurdy of Cabot; 11 grandchildren, Andrea Grandy, Matthew Olesnevich, Rachel Robinson, Steven Karenbauer, David Olesnevich, Jaron Macurdy, Meagan Buss, Danae Cassels, Shields Everett Macurdy, Sawyer Macurdy and Reilly Macurdy; and seven great-grandchildren.

She also is survived by her siblings, Donna Mazzanti of Butler, Dale (Sally) Eichenlaub of Butler, Wanda Piccola of Cabot and Debbie (Dean) Spahn of Butler; her sister-in-law, Sandra (Robert) Stivenson; her brother-in-law, Glenn (Darlene) Macurdy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald "Ike" Eichenlaub; and her sisters, Charmaine Macurdy and Sister Janice Eichenlaub, CDP.

MACURDY - Friends of Janet Mae Eichenlaub Macurdy, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Herman, with the Rev. Ward Stakem officiating.

Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Assumption Food Cupboard, 821 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002.

For more information, please visit



Janet Mae Eichenlaub Macurdy, 84, of Butler passed away on Friday at her home.Born Sept. 5, 1934, in Great Belt, Pa., she was the daughter of Edward Eichenlaub and Mae Thoma Eichenlaub.Janet was a homemaker and had worked at Grants Department Store and at Moonlight Mushroom, where she met her husband.Janet enjoyed reading and embroidering. She was known for her delicious baking, especially homemade buns and raisin filled cookies.Janet took pride in her homemaking skills, from a spotless house to whipping up a batch of fudge. She was active in the Knoch High School Football Boosters.She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Herman, a Christian Mother and one of the founding women of St. Mary's Outreach. She helped orchestrate the food cupboard. For over 30 years, she helped purchase groceries and pack baskets for needy families. Janet also helped make teddy bears for Butler Memorial Hospital. Over 1,000 bears were given to the children in the emergency room.She was a member of the Resurrection Choir.The love of her life, Leon Macurdy, whom she married May 15, 1956, passed away Aug. 10, 1983.Surviving are her four children, Keith (Paula) Macurdy of Harrison City, Laneice (Dan) Olesnevich of Butler, Pamela (Kevin) Karenbauer of Butler and Shields (Sherri) Macurdy of Cabot; 11 grandchildren, Andrea Grandy, Matthew Olesnevich, Rachel Robinson, Steven Karenbauer, David Olesnevich, Jaron Macurdy, Meagan Buss, Danae Cassels, Shields Everett Macurdy, Sawyer Macurdy and Reilly Macurdy; and seven great-grandchildren.She also is survived by her siblings, Donna Mazzanti of Butler, Dale (Sally) Eichenlaub of Butler, Wanda Piccola of Cabot and Debbie (Dean) Spahn of Butler; her sister-in-law, Sandra (Robert) Stivenson; her brother-in-law, Glenn (Darlene) Macurdy; and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald "Ike" Eichenlaub; and her sisters, Charmaine Macurdy and Sister Janice Eichenlaub, CDP.MACURDY - Friends of Janet Mae Eichenlaub Macurdy, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Herman, with the Rev. Ward Stakem officiating.Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Assumption Food Cupboard, 821 Herman Road, Butler, PA 16002.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close