Jason H. Blatt, 42, of Fenelton went to be with the Lord on Saturday unexpectedly of natural causes while visiting his sister in Virginia.

Jason was born Feb. 25, 1977, in Butler. He was the son of Harvey G. and Mary Lou Pay Blatt of Fenelton.

He was a 1995 graduate of Butler High School and was the class valedictorian.

He attended Penn State University. He graduated in 2011 from the University of Pittsburgh with a double major in writing and art science, and from Seton Hill in 2014 with a degree in creative writing.

Jason was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed reading and creative writing. He was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing. Jason was a fan of old British films and television shows, and was an avid follower of The Grateful Dead.

Jason most recently worked as a manager in the food service industry.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Sean P. Blatt of Fenelton; three sisters, LeeAnn Blatt of Portersville, Mollyanne Blatt of Charlottesville, Va., and Alicen I. Telshaw and her husband, George, of Cortland, Ohio; his nephews, Tyler VanGrootenbruel of Fenelton, and Ayden Blatt of Cortland, Ohio; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; a cousin; and an uncle.

BLATT - Friends of Jason H. Blatt, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 668 Clearfield Road, Fenelton, with the Rev. Ward Stakem, church pastor officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Shenandoah National Park Trust at

