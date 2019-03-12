Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim "Daddy, Big Jim" Adley Jr.. View Sign

Jim "Daddy" Adley Jr., also known as "Big Jim," the Gentle Giant, 80 years old, passed away Sunday in Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Pittsburgh. Jim was the eldest of three sons and was the son of the late Jim Sr. and Ruth Elphenstone Adley.

Jim and his wife Maryan "Bobbi" Adley were married on Oct. 23, 1971, and had six children, Amanda Adley McConnell, Mindy (Dan) Steere, Melanie Adley, Jim "Beetle" (Laura) Adley III, Amber (Jack) Ripper and Eric (Jen) Adley, all of Butler; 10 grandchildren, Michael "J" Wagner, Brady and Ryan McConnell, Brandon (Chelsea) and Rachel (Randy) Steere, Jim "Pook," Jocelyn, Elijah, Delaney and Wyatt Adley, all of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Steere of Butler and Wednesday Wagner of Texas.

Also left behind to cherish his memory are his brothers, Mark (Valerie) Adley of Kentucky and Bill (Wendy) Adley of North Carolina.

Jim graduated from West View High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His grandson is now following in his footsteps and nothing could make him prouder.

After his discharge from the Navy, Jim spent some time working in the oil fields in Oklahoma before returning home to become a butcher and later a top-notch salesman until his retirement.

While raising a large family and working long hours took a great deal of his time, Jim still found time when his children were young to coach elementary school-level basketball for more than 20 years, as well as Little League Baseball. It was during this time that he began to be known as "Daddy Adley."

Jim was well-known for his sense of humor and his generous spirit. He was an inspiration and hero to many of the young people who grew up in the presence of this wonderful man.

He gave friend and stranger alike a helping hand whenever he could.

Jim was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. He could often be found helping out at the parish's annual church picnic.

ADLEY - Friends of Jim Adley Jr., who died Sunday, March 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by Chicora American Legion Post 642 and Bradys Bend American Legion Post 488.

Jim was a very giving man. If you would like to make a donation in his name, in lieu of flowers, then please give to any charity that would benefit our troops or to St. Mary Church in Herman, as these were the causes very close to Jim's heart.

For more information, please visit







Jim "Daddy" Adley Jr., also known as "Big Jim," the Gentle Giant, 80 years old, passed away Sunday in Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.He was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Pittsburgh. Jim was the eldest of three sons and was the son of the late Jim Sr. and Ruth Elphenstone Adley.Jim and his wife Maryan "Bobbi" Adley were married on Oct. 23, 1971, and had six children, Amanda Adley McConnell, Mindy (Dan) Steere, Melanie Adley, Jim "Beetle" (Laura) Adley III, Amber (Jack) Ripper and Eric (Jen) Adley, all of Butler; 10 grandchildren, Michael "J" Wagner, Brady and Ryan McConnell, Brandon (Chelsea) and Rachel (Randy) Steere, Jim "Pook," Jocelyn, Elijah, Delaney and Wyatt Adley, all of Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Steere of Butler and Wednesday Wagner of Texas.Also left behind to cherish his memory are his brothers, Mark (Valerie) Adley of Kentucky and Bill (Wendy) Adley of North Carolina.Jim graduated from West View High School in 1956 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His grandson is now following in his footsteps and nothing could make him prouder.After his discharge from the Navy, Jim spent some time working in the oil fields in Oklahoma before returning home to become a butcher and later a top-notch salesman until his retirement.While raising a large family and working long hours took a great deal of his time, Jim still found time when his children were young to coach elementary school-level basketball for more than 20 years, as well as Little League Baseball. It was during this time that he began to be known as "Daddy Adley."Jim was well-known for his sense of humor and his generous spirit. He was an inspiration and hero to many of the young people who grew up in the presence of this wonderful man.He gave friend and stranger alike a helping hand whenever he could.Jim was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Herman. He could often be found helping out at the parish's annual church picnic.ADLEY - Friends of Jim Adley Jr., who died Sunday, March 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, Herman.Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.Military honors will be accorded at the church by Chicora American Legion Post 642 and Bradys Bend American Legion Post 488.Jim was a very giving man. If you would like to make a donation in his name, in lieu of flowers, then please give to any charity that would benefit our troops or to St. Mary Church in Herman, as these were the causes very close to Jim's heart.For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net Funeral Home MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER

429 CENTER AVE

Butler , PA 16001

(724) 287-4073 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close