Joan Elaine Bowman, 82, passed away Friday at Chicora Medical Center with her husband, Regis, by her side.

Joan was the only child of the late Andy and Vera Bodner of Oil City.

She was a school teacher in Long Island, N.Y., and later taught in Virginia.

Joan and Regis both retired from teaching and traveled the world. They enjoyed camping and show business and performed in many off-Broadway theater productions that they both directed and produced.

When they planted their roots, they decided to live in Natural Bridge Station, Va., and with other fellow actors, started Bacchus Productions, presenting performances both on radio and in theater in the Rockbridge County area.

Joan is survived by Regis, her husband of 52 years and the love of her life; her brother-in-law, Jack Bowman and his wife, Susan, of Butler; a nephew, Gregory Bowman of Erie; a niece, Carmen Bowman of Butler; and a double cousin, Shirley Henry of New York.

BOWMAN - There will be no public visitation for Joan Elaine Bowman, who died Friday, March 1, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

429 CENTER AVE

Butler , PA 16001

