Joan V. Kennihan, 92, of Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Valencia, passed away on Friday.
She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Kennihan; the mother of William (Patricia) Kennihan, Linda (Phillip) Watkins, Anita Kennihan, and Patrick (Sylvia) Kennihan; and the sister of Jerome (Mary) Szelong.
She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, the late Daniel Kennihan; and two grandchildren, the late Daniel Watkins and Zachary Kennihan.
KENNIHAN - Friends of Joan V. Kennihan, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Schellhaas Funeral Home, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Sepulcher Church with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Herman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society and please offer masses to be said in Joan's memory.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019