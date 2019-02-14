Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Joann E. Gress, 82, lost her battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday surrounded by her loved ones and the caring staff of Grove Manor in Grove City.

She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Rita O'Connor Staib.

After meeting her husband, William "Bill" Gress Sr., Joann and Bill moved to Slippery Rock to run a family diner and raise their three children.

She was a longtime employee of Slippery Rock University in the food service department before using her experience to become the dietary director for several state hospitals in Pittsburgh.

Upon retiring, Joann moved back to Slippery Rock with her husband to be close to their family.

Joann enjoyed her independence as well as spending time with her loved ones. She was an avid traveler that could often be seen enjoying the sun in St. Petersburg, Fla.

She also loved fishing with her grandchildren, playing bingo, shopping on QVC, yelling at refs and coaches during Steelers games, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joann was often the go-to baby sitter for generations of her family and with good reason, as she was truly a caring and loving woman.

Left to honor Joann and remember her love are her three children, William (Dream) Gress Jr., Shirlann (David) Hovis and Michelle (John Sr.) Stoops.

She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren, Christina (Michael) Colantoni, Julie (Mike) Smolnik, Michael (Ashley) Travis, Tami (Adam) Ritenour, Stacy-Jo (Troy) Stewart, Beth (Phil) Frampton, John Stoops Jr. and Kaitlyn Hovis; her 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, William H. Staib Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joann was preceded in death by her husband, who was the love of her life; her parents; and her sisters, Shirley Wilson and Nancy McKeen.

GRESS - Friends of Joann E. Gress, who died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.

The celebration of life will immediately follow at 7:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private interment will follow Saturday at St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joann's honor be made to the .

To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit



Joann E. Gress, 82, lost her battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease on Tuesday surrounded by her loved ones and the caring staff of Grove Manor in Grove City.She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Rita O'Connor Staib.After meeting her husband, William "Bill" Gress Sr., Joann and Bill moved to Slippery Rock to run a family diner and raise their three children.She was a longtime employee of Slippery Rock University in the food service department before using her experience to become the dietary director for several state hospitals in Pittsburgh.Upon retiring, Joann moved back to Slippery Rock with her husband to be close to their family.Joann enjoyed her independence as well as spending time with her loved ones. She was an avid traveler that could often be seen enjoying the sun in St. Petersburg, Fla.She also loved fishing with her grandchildren, playing bingo, shopping on QVC, yelling at refs and coaches during Steelers games, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joann was often the go-to baby sitter for generations of her family and with good reason, as she was truly a caring and loving woman.Left to honor Joann and remember her love are her three children, William (Dream) Gress Jr., Shirlann (David) Hovis and Michelle (John Sr.) Stoops.She also leaves behind her eight grandchildren, Christina (Michael) Colantoni, Julie (Mike) Smolnik, Michael (Ashley) Travis, Tami (Adam) Ritenour, Stacy-Jo (Troy) Stewart, Beth (Phil) Frampton, John Stoops Jr. and Kaitlyn Hovis; her 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, William H. Staib Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Joann was preceded in death by her husband, who was the love of her life; her parents; and her sisters, Shirley Wilson and Nancy McKeen.GRESS - Friends of Joann E. Gress, who died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Washington St., Eau Claire.The celebration of life will immediately follow at 7:15 p.m. at the funeral home.A private interment will follow Saturday at St. Anthony Cemetery in Harrisville.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joann's honor be made to the .To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes

201 S. Washington St PO Box 182

Eau Claire , PA 16030

(724) 791-2484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close