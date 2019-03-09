Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne C. Brandon. View Sign

Joanne C. Brandon, 72, of Butler passed away Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 12, 1946, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. Embroski and Carolyn Bonos Embroski.

Joanne was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed scrap booking, crafts and interior decorating. She loved to entertain and cook. She was especially known for her pierogies. Above all, Joanne loved her family and cherished their time together at their house at the lake.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, and was extremely grateful for everyone's support, love, thoughts and prayers during her toughest days. Joanne will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, J. Kenneth "Ken" Brandon, whom she married on June 1, 1968; her children, Sean D. (Melissa) Brandon of Sioux City, Iowa, Eric W. (Tammy) Brandon of Zimmerman, Minn., and Kari Ann (Brian) Seese of Butler; her five grandchildren, Reid and Shay Brandon, Brandi Lahaie, and Noah and Jonah Seese; her siblings, Shirley (Patrick) McGee of Lakeland, Fla., and Janet (Jeffrey) Bastin of Cabot; her five nieces; and her five great-nieces and nephews.

BRANDON - Friends of Joanne C. Brandon, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian.

Following Mass, Joanne will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park.

856 Evans City Road

Renfrew , PA 16053

