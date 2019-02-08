John D. "DJ" Gardner, 71, of Butler passed away Wednesday at the Grove at Harmony in Harmony.
Born Jan. 30, 1948, in Butler, he was a son of the late John H. and Rose L. Wood Gardner.
DJ worked for the B&O Railroad as a railroad brakeman for many years and than served as a bartender.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star.
DJ was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury, where he served as Sergeant-At- Arms.
He enjoyed playing baseball well into his adult years and umpired up until just recently. He also enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley-Davidson and watching "Jeopardy."
Surviving are his two sons, Thomas (Lindsay) Gardner of Butler, and John (Jennifer) Gardner of Mission Viejo, Calif.; his two daughters, Katie Whitmire of McKeesport and Rebecca Wright and her spouse, Andrew Miller, of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Jewely, Clayton, Abby, Jacob, Lily, James, Jack, Greyson, Joseph and Quentin; a brother, William (Gladys) Gardner of Burbank, Calif.; a sister, Sherry Braithwaite of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; and his nephew, David (Shawn) Noblit of Colorado.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Jud" Gardner.
GARDNER - Per his request, there will be no public visitation for John D. "DJ" Gardner, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.
A service with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
