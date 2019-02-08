Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. "DJ" Gardner. View Sign

John D. "DJ" Gardner, 71, of Butler passed away Wednesday at the Grove at Harmony in Harmony.

Born Jan. 30, 1948, in Butler, he was a son of the late John H. and Rose L. Wood Gardner.

DJ worked for the B&O Railroad as a railroad brakeman for many years and than served as a bartender.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in Vietnam, earning a Bronze Star.

DJ was a member of the American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury, where he served as Sergeant-At- Arms.

He enjoyed playing baseball well into his adult years and umpired up until just recently. He also enjoyed hunting, riding his Harley-Davidson and watching "Jeopardy."

Surviving are his two sons, Thomas (Lindsay) Gardner of Butler, and John (Jennifer) Gardner of Mission Viejo, Calif.; his two daughters, Katie Whitmire of McKeesport and Rebecca Wright and her spouse, Andrew Miller, of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Jewely, Clayton, Abby, Jacob, Lily, James, Jack, Greyson, Joseph and Quentin; a brother, William (Gladys) Gardner of Burbank, Calif.; a sister, Sherry Braithwaite of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; and his nephew, David (Shawn) Noblit of Colorado.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald "Jud" Gardner.

GARDNER - Per his request, there will be no public visitation for John D. "DJ" Gardner, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

A service with military honors will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Arrangements have been completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.







201 E Cunningham St

Butler , PA 16001

Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler , PA 16001
(724) 287-2123
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close