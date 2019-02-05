Joseph M. LeVier, 67, of Chicora passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler following an illness.
Born Nov. 9, 1951, in Butler, he was son of the late LeRoy M. and Betty E. Radaker LeVier.
A graduate of Fairview Township-Karns City High School, he was employed most of his adult life as a truck driver with various trucking companies.
Joe was a member of the Criswell Bible Baptist Church of Criswell, near Petrolia.
Surviving are a daughter, Kristie LeVier Lawrence of Washington state; a son, Joseph M. (Mari Lou) of Butler; a sister, Eloise E. LeVier Smith, and her husband, Ross, of Karns City; and a number of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
LEVIER - Per his wishes, all arrangements are private for Joseph M. LeVier, who died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home is assisting the family with Joe's requests.
To view or to send condolences and sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019