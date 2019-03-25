Judy Lynn O'Bott, 76, of Evans City passed away Saturday while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born on March 11, 1943, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Billy F. Nelson and Dorothy Ann Marshall Nelson.
Judy was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Evans City.
She retired from Mine Safety Appliance.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Jeffrey A. Fosnaught of Evans City; her granddaughter, Lacey Fosnaught of Butler; and her great-grandson, Jorden Kyle Texter of Butler.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Joseph "R.J." Fosnaught; her sister, Marlene Kay Eppinger; her brother, William David Nelson; and a granddaughter.
O'BOTT - Friends of Judy Lynn O'Bott, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Judy's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 25, 2019