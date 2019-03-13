Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen A. "Kathy, Kate" Bell. View Sign

Kathleen A. Bell, 56, of Millbury, Ohio, formerly of North Washington, Pa., passed away on Thursday with loved ones by her side.

Kathy, known as Kate in her adult years, was born on May 22, 1962, and grew up in Western Pennsylvania. She graduated from Moniteau High School in 1980.

She worked at various trucking companies in Pennsylvania before moving to the Toledo, Ohio, area. She had worked most recently at Page Trucking for 17 years.

Kathy's generosity and giving spirit were evident to everyone she met.

She was very involved with the First Presbyterian Church in Perrysburg, Ohio, and was loved by her community.

Kathy's bubbly demeanor, her courage and determination in the face of obstacles, and her loving and positive outlook will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her fiancé, Tim Anderson of Millbury, Ohio; her sisters, Kim (Don) Carothers of Butler, and Robyn (Steve) Zampella of Palm Harbor, Fla.; her beloved grandchildren, Gracie, Oliver, Brogan, Evelyn and Jax; and many extended family members.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Bell, and her father, Robert W. Bell.

BELL - A celebration of life for Kathy Bell, who died Thursday, March 7, 2019, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, with words of remembrance shared at 2 p.m., at the North Washington Social Hall, 2225 Oneida Valley Road, Petrolia.

Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the North Washington United Presbyterian Church, c/o Vi Stewart, P.O. Box 84, North Washington, PA 16048, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Second St., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Online condolences can be sent or expressions of sympathy can be ordered through the funeral home at www.williamfyoungfh.com



132 Main St.

West Sunbury , PA 16061

