Kathleen Schott, 78, of Zelienople passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family Friday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler.

Born Nov. 24, 1940, in Ellwood City she was the daughter of the late Albert and Catherine Muller Palley.

Kathy was raised on the west side of Zelienople, then known as the extension. She was raised in a traditional Hungarian family. Speaking Hungarian at home, she became very fluent in the language. Being able to talk to the older people was a great thrill for her. She carried on the tradition of teaching her children and grandchildren lullabies and songs in Hungarian.

She was a devout Catholic and was a lifetime member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. Her religion meant a lot to her.

Kathy was a great football fan, especially for the Steelers. She knitted thousands of scarves and hats for the homeless in Butler and embroidered baptismal bibs for babies at St. Gregory and St. Ferdinand Catholic Church.

She studied voice from Josephine Harris while in junior high school. She was on KDKA radio for Ed Shaughnessy "Starlets on Parade" and for the "Ida Mae and Happy" puppet program. She was in many of the talent shows at the old Zelienople High School and performed for all three musicals honoring the founder of Zelienople, Zelie Passavant. One of her greatest tasks was singing the national anthem for her grandson's junior football games. She sang the anthem for many years at the Memorial Day service at the Zelienople Park.

She was a 60-year member of American Legion Post 474 Auxiliary, a 55- year member of the choir at St. Gregory and a member of the Zelienople/Harmony Community Choir. She sang for numerous weddings in the Zelienople area.

She loved going to Erie for summer vacations at the beach on the Fourth of July.

Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of nearly 60 years, Fritz Schott, whom she married on April 11, 1959; her three daughters, Carrie Schott Greathouse, Lorrie Conley and Cindie (Bob) Kolarich, all of Zelienople; her six grandchildren, John Conley, Courtney Buckley, Clinton Greathouse, Juston Kolarich, Auston Kolarich and Kyle Kolarich; her three great-grandchildren, Darryn Conley, John Conley IV and Scarlett Conley; her aunt, Mary Napolitan of Zelienople; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her favorite dog, Ace.

SCHOTT - Friends of Kathleen Schott, who died Friday, March 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople.

Kathy will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made in memory of Kathy to the Harmony EMS, 102 Mennonite Lane, Harmony, PA 16037.

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

