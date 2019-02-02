Kelly Jo Tilger, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday.
She was born April 13, 1966, in Washington, Pa., and was the daughter of the late David M. Tilger Sr. and the late Patricia E. Potts.
She loved horse shoes, working in the garden and playing with the grandchildren.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Earl Kelly Jr.; two sons, Eric Tilger and Gavin Kelly; her siblings, Tonya, Stacey, Bill, Yvonne, David and Shannon; a number of nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren, Zoe, Gunnyr and Madilynn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dana and Nikki.
TILGER - Arrangements for Kelly Jo Tilger, who died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
