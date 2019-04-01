Kenneth Dean Boyle, 80, of Lyndora, passed away on Thursday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit.
He was born March 24, 1939, in Cabot, to the late Charles Henry Boyle and the late Mable Estella Albert Boyle.
Kenneth was a custodian for the Butler Catholic churches for 50 years, retiring in 2014.
He was a member of the Salvation Army.
Kenneth enjoyed the Steelers, NASCAR and going to Lernerville Speedway for Friday night races.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley J Boyle, whom he married on Jan. 28, 1967; one son, Kenneth (Cindy) Seybert of Hilliards; three daughters, Robin (Tom) Trinko of Butler, Tammy (Richard) Pisor of Hilliards, and Debra Clark of Butler; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; four brothers, Bob Boyle, Raymond Boyle, Donald Boyle, and Larry Boyle; one sister, Helen Claypoole; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.
BOYLE - Friends of Kenneth Dean Boyle, who died Thursday, March 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson- Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019