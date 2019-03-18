Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth George "Mike" Boben Sr.. View Sign

Kenneth George "Mike" Boben Sr., 83, of Zelienople passed away unexpectedly on Friday in the comfort of his home.

Born Aug. 5, 1935, in Claytonia, he was the son of the late John and Paulina Jerman Boben.

Mike was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the

Mike worked at Lava Crucible for more than 30 years and was also president of the union.

He was a member of the Hungarian Club of Zelienople and SNPJ, the Slovene National Benefit Society.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball and softball. In his free time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Above all, Mike was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and a great friend to everyone.

Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, Kimberley (Bruce) Confer of Cranberry Township, and Karen McElhinny of Freedom; his son, Kenneth G. (Lisa) Boben Jr. of Evans City; five grandchildren, Joshua McElhinny, Michael Confer, Kenneth G. (Jessica) Boben III, Marissa Confer and Brittany Boben; a brother, Harry (Helen) Boben of Butler; a sister-in-law, Joan Boben; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice L. Patterson Boben, whom he married on April 26, 1958, and who passed away on Oct. 20, 2001; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, John (Nellie) Boben, Edward Boben, Paul Boben, and Donald (Marilyn) Boben.

BOBEN - The family of Kenneth George "Mike" Boben Sr., who died Friday, March 15, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople. Friends please meet at the church.

Mike will be laid to rest with military honors at the Zelienople Community Mausoleum.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's honor to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8517 ( ).

