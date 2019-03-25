Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Joseph Rosenbauer Jr.. View Sign

Leo Joseph Rosenbauer Jr., 78, of Butler passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born June 5, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Leo J. Rosenbauer Sr. and Dorothy Schultz Rosenbauer.

He retired from Butler Armco after more than 35 years of service.

Leo was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church.

He most enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Lee Geibel Rosenbauer, whom he married June 4, 1960; three sons, Leo J. Rosenbauer III and his wife, Sharon, of Butler, Michael Rosenbauer and his wife, Patty, of Maine and Timothy Rosenbauer and his wife, Lisa, of Fenelton; five grandchildren, Melissa Weichey and her husband, Jesse Jr., Leo J. Rosenbauer IV, Melanie Rosenbauer, Cody Rosenbauer and Morgan Rosenbauer; and one great-granddaughter, Abigail Weichey.

He also is survived by one sister, Christine Grontkowski and her husband, Tom, of Washington; three brothers, Philip Rosenbauer and his wife, Diane, of Butler, Gerard Rosenbauer and his wife, Nadine, of Butler and Jude Rosenbauer and his wife, Debbie, of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Audrey Rosenbauer.

ROSENBAUER - Friends of Leo Joseph Rosenbauer Jr., who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday from St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Herman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

