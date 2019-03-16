Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mary Heasley. View Sign

Lillian Mary Heasley, 75, of Butler, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away on Feb. 22 from complications of pneumonia at Butler Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1943, and was the daughter of William C. Bain and Sophie E. Bain-Newman.

She attended Connelley Technical Institute in Pittsburgh.

She married Cecil W. Heasley on Feb. 14, 1986, in Butler.

Lillian was an LPN in Pittsburgh. She retired in 2000.

Lillian enjoyed the SOI club, bingo and her lottery scratch off tickets, but most of all, she enjoyed her grandkids.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Maughan of Chicora; her sons, John (Gloria) Young of Pittsburgh, and Paul (Patty) Young of Texas; her stepdaughter, Lisa M. Heasley-Gall of Saxonburg; her sisters, Helen (Dave) Bellows of New Mexico, and Violet Maughan of Virginia; and her brothers, William Bain of Arizona, and Howard (Deloris) Bain of Arizona.

She is also survived by six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

HEASLEY - A private family service for Lillian Mary Heasley, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, will be held at a later date.



