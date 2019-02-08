Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lloyd D. Brenner, 92, of Zelienople, formerly of New Sewickley Township, passed away Wednesday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.

Born June 15, 1926, in New Sewickley Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Katharine Zahn Brenner.

Lloyd was a member of St. John's Burry's Church and served as a council member and Sunday school teacher.

He owned and operated his family's farm, Brenola Dairy Farms in New Sewickley Township.

Lloyd was a former New Sewickley Township supervisor and member of the Big Knob Grange, a lifetime member of the Big Knob Fire Department and a member of the New Brighton Masonic Lodge 259.

He was proud to have traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Egypt and Mexico.

Lloyd is survived by his four sons, Jay (Betty) Brenner of Jacksonville, Fla., Daniel (Joyce) Brenner of New Sewickley Township, David (Chris) Brenner of Cranberry Township, and Thomas "Scott" (fiancée Diane) Brenner of Brighton Township; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Brenner Miller of North Sewickley Township.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Lois Weaver Brenner; a sister, Jeanne Brenner Bonzo; and an infant granddaughter, Shelby Brenner.

The family would like to thank New Haven Court and Passavant Retirement Center for the wonderful care they gave Lloyd over the past eight years.

BRENNER - The family of Lloyd D. Brenner, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 Route 68, Rochester, with the Rev. Richard L. Raines officiating.

He will be laid to rest at St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's honor to St. John's Burry's Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Lloyd D. Brenner, 92, of Zelienople, formerly of New Sewickley Township, passed away Wednesday while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community.Born June 15, 1926, in New Sewickley Township, he was the son of the late Daniel H. and Katharine Zahn Brenner.Lloyd was a member of St. John's Burry's Church and served as a council member and Sunday school teacher.He owned and operated his family's farm, Brenola Dairy Farms in New Sewickley Township.Lloyd was a former New Sewickley Township supervisor and member of the Big Knob Grange, a lifetime member of the Big Knob Fire Department and a member of the New Brighton Masonic Lodge 259.He was proud to have traveled to all 50 states, Canada, Egypt and Mexico.Lloyd is survived by his four sons, Jay (Betty) Brenner of Jacksonville, Fla., Daniel (Joyce) Brenner of New Sewickley Township, David (Chris) Brenner of Cranberry Township, and Thomas "Scott" (fiancée Diane) Brenner of Brighton Township; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Brenner Miller of North Sewickley Township.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Lois Weaver Brenner; a sister, Jeanne Brenner Bonzo; and an infant granddaughter, Shelby Brenner.The family would like to thank New Haven Court and Passavant Retirement Center for the wonderful care they gave Lloyd over the past eight years.BRENNER - The family of Lloyd D. Brenner, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John's Burry's Church, 1835 Route 68, Rochester, with the Rev. Richard L. Raines officiating.He will be laid to rest at St. John's Burry's Church Cemetery.If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lloyd's honor to St. John's Burry's Church.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close