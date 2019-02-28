Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Doerr. View Sign

Lois Doerr, 77, of Sarver passed away peacefully Tuesday at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Wylie Simpson.

Lois had worked at the Butler County Mushroom Farm and Joseph's House of Flowers before opening the former Floral Design Specialties in Sarver.

She also enjoyed decorative painting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Russell Doerr, whom she married Aug. 14, 1959; her son, Chris (Hallie) Doerr of Freeport; her daughter, Heather (Mike) Collins of Sarver; three sisters, Joy Howard of Ligonier, Carol Shaw of Butler, and Patty Simpson of Fort Myers, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Julie, Natalie, Christopher and Mallory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Louis C. Simpson and George F. Simpson.

DOERR - Friends of Lois Doerr, who died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Wilson officiating.

Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.

For more information, please visit



Lois Doerr, 77, of Sarver passed away peacefully Tuesday at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Wylie Simpson.Lois had worked at the Butler County Mushroom Farm and Joseph's House of Flowers before opening the former Floral Design Specialties in Sarver.She also enjoyed decorative painting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.Surviving are her husband, Russell Doerr, whom she married Aug. 14, 1959; her son, Chris (Hallie) Doerr of Freeport; her daughter, Heather (Mike) Collins of Sarver; three sisters, Joy Howard of Ligonier, Carol Shaw of Butler, and Patty Simpson of Fort Myers, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Julie, Natalie, Christopher and Mallory.She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Louis C. Simpson and George F. Simpson.DOERR - Friends of Lois Doerr, who died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Wilson officiating.Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close