Lois Doerr, 77, of Sarver passed away peacefully Tuesday at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 8, 1941, in Sarver, she was the daughter of Louis O. Simpson and Anna Wylie Simpson.
Lois had worked at the Butler County Mushroom Farm and Joseph's House of Flowers before opening the former Floral Design Specialties in Sarver.
She also enjoyed decorative painting, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband, Russell Doerr, whom she married Aug. 14, 1959; her son, Chris (Hallie) Doerr of Freeport; her daughter, Heather (Mike) Collins of Sarver; three sisters, Joy Howard of Ligonier, Carol Shaw of Butler, and Patty Simpson of Fort Myers, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Julie, Natalie, Christopher and Mallory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Louis C. Simpson and George F. Simpson.
DOERR - Friends of Lois Doerr, who died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019