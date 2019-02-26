Marie E. Aldinger, 91, of Butler passed away Monday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.
She was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Butler and was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Zambiski) Sziszurak.
Marie was a 1946 graduate of Butler High School.
She worked at the Holiday Inn in Butler.
Marie was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was an excellent cook, baker and seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Terence) Seeman of New Sewickley Township; one sister, Genevieve (Mickey) Gall; an aunt, Josephine Sychak; her brother-in-law, William P. McElravy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Aldinger, whom she married on Aug. 2, 1947, and who died in March of 2000; her daughter, Susan McElravy, who died in June of 2018; and two sisters, Helen Swidinski and Anna Lenyk.
ALDINGER - Friends of Marie E. Aldinger, who died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Ronald Brown of Hope Lutheran Church of Cranberry Township officiating.
Private burial will take place in the Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Drive, Butler PA, 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019