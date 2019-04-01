Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Elder. View Sign

Marilyn McKee Elder, 79, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday peacefully at home.



Born Nov. 14, 1939, in Worthington, she was the daughter of Thomas C. and Ethel I. McKee.



She was a 1957 graduate of Worthington West Franklin School.



She and Robert Elder were married on June 22, 1963, and they spent 56½ years together enjoying life and raising their two children, Jodi and Scott.



She was a devoted housewife and mother who was passionate about baking, very much enjoyed assembling puzzles, planting and tending to her beautiful flowers around the house in the summertime, and feeding and watching her birds in the winter.



She was an avid photographer, leaving behind countless photo albums and pictures that her family and friends will enjoy for years to come.



She also enjoyed many years at GeorgeKu and STA as a bus monitor.



She is survived by her husband Bob; her daughter, Jodi, and her husband, Gary Weinstein of Clinton, Pa.; her son, Scott, and his wife, Janette, Elder of Erie, Colo.; her sister, Violet Ray of Butler; her brother, Jack and his wife, Judy, McKee of Montrose; and multiple nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; and three brothers, Craig, Dean and Jim.



Marilyn was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church, attending service regularly until being afflicted with leukemia, to which she lost her life's battle.



ELDER - The family of Marilyn McKee Elder, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with burial service immediately following, at Westfield Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Clark officiating.



Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, she requests memorial contributions be made to Foundation of Hope, c/o Westfield Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA 16102.



Marilyn McKee Elder, 79, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday peacefully at home.Born Nov. 14, 1939, in Worthington, she was the daughter of Thomas C. and Ethel I. McKee.She was a 1957 graduate of Worthington West Franklin School.She and Robert Elder were married on June 22, 1963, and they spent 56½ years together enjoying life and raising their two children, Jodi and Scott.She was a devoted housewife and mother who was passionate about baking, very much enjoyed assembling puzzles, planting and tending to her beautiful flowers around the house in the summertime, and feeding and watching her birds in the winter.She was an avid photographer, leaving behind countless photo albums and pictures that her family and friends will enjoy for years to come.She also enjoyed many years at GeorgeKu and STA as a bus monitor.She is survived by her husband Bob; her daughter, Jodi, and her husband, Gary Weinstein of Clinton, Pa.; her son, Scott, and his wife, Janette, Elder of Erie, Colo.; her sister, Violet Ray of Butler; her brother, Jack and his wife, Judy, McKee of Montrose; and multiple nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by an infant son; her parents; and three brothers, Craig, Dean and Jim.Marilyn was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church, attending service regularly until being afflicted with leukemia, to which she lost her life's battle.ELDER - The family of Marilyn McKee Elder, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with burial service immediately following, at Westfield Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Clark officiating.Burial will be in the Westfield Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, she requests memorial contributions be made to Foundation of Hope, c/o Westfield Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA 16102. Funeral Home Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home

203 Oak St

Bessemer , PA 16112

(724) 667-7733 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close