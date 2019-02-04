Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marion "Emy" Zoe Benson McCool, 71, of Rockdale Township, Crawford County, passed away on Friday, at UPMC Hamot after a sudden illness.

Emy was born on July 13, 1947, in Belleview, the daughter of Harry Louis Benson, Jr. and Marion Zoe Connor Benson.

She graduated with the Class of 1965 from Slippery Rock High School and married Jeffry Lynn McCool on Sept. 14, 1967.

She worked more than 15 years at Snap-Tite Inc. of Union City, and until recently, she drove school buses for the Penncrest School District.

Throughout her life she thoroughly enjoyed caring for and showing her horses and was a member of the National Quarter Horse Association and the National Reining Horse Association. She also loved caring for her dogs.

She was a hardworking, genuinely honest wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Benson.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffry L. McCool of Rockdale Township; her daughter, Jennifer L. Thomas of Edinboro; her son, Jeremy S. McCool of Garland, Pa.; her daughter, Jessica M. McCool of Waterford; her grandson, Derek Thomas; her granddaughter, Brooklynn Morrow and her father, Josh Morrow; and her brother, Harry Benson III and his fiancée, Mary Ann Pranulis of Slippery Rock.

McCOOL - Friends of Marion "Emy" Zoe Benson McCool, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and are invited to attend a funeral service to be held there at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Interment will be at Millers Station Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Critter Camp and Cuts, 32708 Forest Home Rd., Union City, PA 16438.

To send condolences please visit



