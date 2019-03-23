Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean "Jean" Cicco. View Sign

Martha Jean Cicco, 91, of Butler passed away on Friday at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.

Born June 25, 1927, in Warren, she was a daughter of the late Marcus and Ruth Bailey McLafferty.

She was a retired registered nurse, who was employed at Butler Memorial Hospital and in the office of Dr. Joseph Purvis.

Jean was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar Ladies, St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers, and the parish's Needlepoint Group. She also served as a eucharistic minister.

She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Butler Country Club.

Jean enjoyed attending her grandchildren's music and sports activities, and also handstitching canvases used inside her husband Frank's custom-made garments. She also was a scorekeeper for her children's YMCA swim teams.

Jean is survived by four children, Mary Jane "MJ" Ziegler and her husband, Bruce, of Butler, Frank Cicco and his wife, Jill, of Butler, Martha Martin and her husband, David, of Harmony, and Lawrence "Larry" Cicco of Cranberry Township; one sister, Ann Graham of Butler; five grandchildren, Carly Ziegler, Alex Ziegler, Dante Cicco, Nico Cicco and Mario Martin; one great-granddaughter, Alessandra Traupman; and her feline friend, Princess.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank N. Cicco Sr., who passed away Jan. 23, 2015; and one brother, Larry McLafferty.

CICCO - Friends of Martha Jean Cicco, who died Friday, March 22, 2019, will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:35 a.m. Monday at the church to recite the rosary.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

