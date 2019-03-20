Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Lynne" Dillon. View Sign

Mary "Lynne" Dillon, 60, of Harrisville passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Lynne was born June 26, 1958, in Sharon. She was the daughter of John "Jack" Slater and Donna Messina Slater.

Lynne graduated from Reynolds High School. She also graduated from Slippery Rock University with a bachelor's degree in health service administration.

Lynne married William "Bill" Dillon on Aug. 2, 1980. Together, the couple had two children.

Lynne was last employed at Saxony Health Center as the nursing home administer.

Lynne loved her family and treasured spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. Every summer she looked forward to visiting her daughter at the beach.

She kept the UPS man busy with her Amazon purchases. She loved to be outside in her garden or playing with her beloved dog, Sam.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill of Harrisville; her father, Jack Slater of Greenville; her children, Jessica Cox and her husband, Steven, of Supply, N.C., and William Dillon and his wife, Katie, of Butler; her grandchildren, Cooper Dillon of Butler, Cameron and Alexis Lynne Cox of North Carolina; and her brother, David Slater of Greenville.

Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Slater; and a brother, Billy Joe Slater.

DILLON - The family of Mary "Lynne" Dillon, who died Monday, March 18, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

