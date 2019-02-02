Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Lou Georgic, 89, of Butler passed away on Friday while under the care of Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler.

Born March 15, 1929, in Allison Park, she was the daughter of the late Twite W. Geisler and Louise Maute Geisler.

Mary Lou was a member of the Meridian Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Covenant United Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing and needlepoint. Caring for her family was her greatest joy, in particular, her beloved granddaughters.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Mary Lou leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Randall S. Georgic and his wife, Victoria, of Butler; her two grandchildren, Erin Cardamone and her husband, Michael, and Andrea Georgic and her husband, Matthew Salyers; her sisters, Patricia Geisler Yates of Florida and Dorothy Geisler Abbott of Butler; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Georgic Clinton of Mars.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Norman J. Georgic Sr., whom she married on Feb. 5, 1949, and who passed away on May, 26, 1996; her son, Norman J. Georgic Jr.; her two brothers, William Geisler and Dean Geisler; and her sister, Georgetta Geisler Swaney.

GEORGIC - Friends of Mary Lou Georgic, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

A funeral service to celebrate Mary Lou's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Franklin officiating.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest at the North Side Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou's honor to Meridian Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 4150 Highland Ave., Meridian, PA 16001, or Connoquenessing Meals on Wheels, c/o White Oak Springs Presbyterian Church, 102 Shannon Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

856 Evans City Road

Renfrew , PA 16053

