Mavis Regina Auld, 97, formerly of New Brighton passed away on Monday in Concordia Nursing Center.
She was born June 22, 1921, in Pittsburgh, and was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Ida Weiss.
She was a longtime member of the College Hill Presbyterian Church and the BPOE Beaver Falls Elks.
She was an avid golfer and voracious reader, but above all she enjoyed time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Frank Auld.
Mavis is survived by her two sons, Gary (Linda) Auld of Fort Collins, Colo., and Denny (Leslie) Auld of Harmony; six grandchildren, Anne (Jason) Jackson, Carrie Auld, Torey (Chad) O'Donnell, and Patrick, Malcom and Emma Auld; and four great-grandchildren, Rhys, Fynn, McAlister and Jude.
AULD - Family and friends of Mavis Regina Auld, who died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 502 Adams St., Rochester. The Rev. Pete Everett will officiate.
Private interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019