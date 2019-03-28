Michael S. Cunningham, 53, of Butler passed away Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital after a long illness.
He was born Dec. 7, 1965, in Lakewood, Calif., and was the son of the late Donald F. Cunningham and Sandra "Cookie" (Pollock) Cunningham of Butler.
Surviving are his mother, Cookie Cunningham; his sister, Patricia Acosta of Florida; his brother, Donald Cunningham of Butler; several nieces and nephews; and his aunt and uncle, Patricia and Norval Kuharic.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at BMH for their caring, assistance and patience shown to our beloved son and brother.
CUNNINGHAM - Private service and burial will be held for Michael S. Cunningham, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019