Michelle D. Claypoole, 45, of Bruin, a well-known area resident and Butler business owner, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday morning shortly after her arrival in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Michelle was born Oct. 23, 1973, in New Castle. She was the daughter of Mary Jean Stillwagon Shumaker and the late David Morrow.
She attended school at Moniteau, and for the last 15 years she was the owner/operator of Dog Gone Cute Grooming in Butler.
Michelle loved people and looked forward to get-togethers, trips, and good times with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond A. Claypoole, whom she married at the Concord Church in Hooker, on Sept. 7, 1996; her son, Deven M. Claypoole, at home; her mother and stepfather, Mary Jean and Daniel D. Shumaker of Karns City; two brothers, Wayne Ritter, and his companion, Susan, of Fenelton, and Scott Ritter and his fianceé, Stacey, of Butler; her mother-in-law and father-in-law; a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
CLAYPOOLE - Friends of Michelle D. Claypoole, who died Saturday, March 9, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2019